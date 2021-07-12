Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Down to $9.36

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.36, but opened at $9.01. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 16,625 shares traded.

PTEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

