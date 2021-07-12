Paul Jean Severino Sells 6,000 Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FORD) Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FORD) COO Paul Jean Severino sold 6,000 shares of Forward Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $18,480.00.
NYSE FORD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.78. 1,091 shares of the stock were exchanged.
About Forward Industries
