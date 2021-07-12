Paul Jean Severino Sells 6,000 Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FORD) Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FORD) COO Paul Jean Severino sold 6,000 shares of Forward Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $18,480.00.

NYSE FORD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.78. 1,091 shares of the stock were exchanged.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.