Paul V. Walsh, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NYSE:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NYSE:ALGM) EVP Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00.
Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 343,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,163. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.66.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Read More: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.