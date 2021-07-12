PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $44.78. 7,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,434. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 3.40.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. On average, analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In other news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at $601,602.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $631,102 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 218,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 938,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,284,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 83,280.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

