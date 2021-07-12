PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Stock analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PDFS. Craig Hallum raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

PDFS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.00. 184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,681. The firm has a market cap of $664.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.49. PDF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $16.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. Analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PDF Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PDF Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PDF Solutions by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PDF Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in PDF Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

