Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 126.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,550 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $13,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,243,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,233,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after buying an additional 173,145 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth about $112,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,189,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth about $47,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $137.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.26 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.72.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.76%.

PEGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at $327,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,006. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

