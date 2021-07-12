Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 73.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,972 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $208,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 488,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,880,000 after acquiring an additional 99,084 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 165.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 110,685 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 20.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,528,000 after acquiring an additional 466,425 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In related news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $19,183,507.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,795 shares in the company, valued at $19,234,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 798,100 shares valued at $89,182,704. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $117.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.06 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.23 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.