Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Receives $35.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEBO. Raymond James boosted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.93. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.56 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 23.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $139,814.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,323.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $27,978.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,337.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,828 shares of company stock valued at $363,378 in the last ninety days. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,578,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

