People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Stake Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,651,129 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $47,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.48%.

In other news, Director George P. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,825.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

