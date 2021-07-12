PEPS Coin (PEPS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $59.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $151,642.78 and approximately $59.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00127953 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,683,232 coins and its circulating supply is 45,443,058 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.