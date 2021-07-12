Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) Stock Position Cut by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P lessened its stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) by 50.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,059 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Peridot Acquisition were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDAC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Peridot Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $995,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,627,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

PDAC stock opened at $11.82 on Monday. Peridot Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $15.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

