Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NYSE:WOOF) Major Shareholder Sells $509,520,000.00 in Stock

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NYSE:WOOF) major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $509,520,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aggregator Lp Scooby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00.

Petco Health and Wellness stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.58. 1,685,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,730. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

