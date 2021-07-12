Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Lowered to $95.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PSX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.47.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.82. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

