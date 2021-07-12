Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Lowered to $95.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PSX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.47.
Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.82. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
