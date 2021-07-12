Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stake Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

PNFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $89.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.