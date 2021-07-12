Pinz Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 700 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

WMT opened at $140.30 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,360,351 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

