Pinz Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 500 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Target by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 149,891 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in Target by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 61,014 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 29,458 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT opened at $248.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $250.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,571. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

