Pinz Capital Management LP Takes Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $896,349,000 after acquiring an additional 182,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,936,000 after acquiring an additional 238,521 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,494,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,101,000 after acquiring an additional 49,834 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $68,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

Shares of BLD opened at $186.00 on Monday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.13 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

