Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY) Insider Acquires C$11,857.50 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,857.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,380,500.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 11th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 65,500 shares of Playfair Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,410.00.
  • On Thursday, May 27th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 9,000 shares of Playfair Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,845.00.
  • On Tuesday, May 25th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 50,500 shares of Playfair Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$8,837.50.
  • On Friday, May 21st, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 10,000 shares of Playfair Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$1,800.00.

CVE PLY traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.20. 27,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,115. Playfair Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.30. The company has a market cap of C$20.34 million and a P/E ratio of -34.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21.

About Playfair Mining

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel. It holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property consisting of nine mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the Granite Lake Molybdenum located in central Newfoundland, Canada.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Playfair Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playfair Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.