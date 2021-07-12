Playkey Reaches One Day Volume of $60,340.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $177,017.50 and approximately $60,340.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Playkey has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Playkey

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

