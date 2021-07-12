Po.et Price Up 46.9% Over Last Week (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Po.et coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Po.et has traded up 46.9% against the dollar. Po.et has a total market cap of $465,490.57 and approximately $185.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Po.et Coin Profile

Po.et is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official website is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

