Polar Capital Holdings Plc Cuts Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,714,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,204 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 1.26% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $77,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $5,512,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,965,000 after acquiring an additional 810,189 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $363,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $186,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,516 shares in the company, valued at $22,514,529.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 123,684 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,761 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

LSCC traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $53.98. 8,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,707. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.37, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.44.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

