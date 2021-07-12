Polar Capital Holdings Plc Grows Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 904,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,016 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $101,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PTON. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,483,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.23 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.06 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.18.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,385 shares in the company, valued at $44,391,649.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $4,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 798,100 shares worth $89,182,704. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

