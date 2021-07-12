Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $192.06 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,238,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 213,959 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.2% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.34% of Analog Devices worth $192,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,299 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,032,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,410,000 after buying an additional 795,033 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 96.2% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,192,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,930,000 after buying an additional 584,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.69. The stock had a trading volume of 39,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $172.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.90.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.95.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

