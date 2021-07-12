Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell Sells 25,000 Shares

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($11.65), for a total value of £223,000 ($291,350.93).

Polar Capital stock traded up GBX 3.58 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 896.58 ($11.71). The stock had a trading volume of 94,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,751. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 811.18. The firm has a market cap of £897.60 million and a PE ratio of 14.09. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 436.03 ($5.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 951 ($12.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a GBX 31 ($0.41) dividend. This is a boost from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Polar Capital

