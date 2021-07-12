Polar Capital Holdings Plc Lowers Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229,454 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $68,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $162.79. The stock had a trading volume of 25,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,684. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.47.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

