Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 463,343 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,726 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 463,343 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.09% of QUALCOMM worth $130,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $142.23. 298,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,490,515. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.93. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.51 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.96.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

