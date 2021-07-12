PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,398,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $367,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

In related news, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total transaction of $74,632,591.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,284,926.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 619,396 shares of company stock valued at $104,412,847 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $165.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $175.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

