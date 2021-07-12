Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.8% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,787,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,659,987,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after purchasing an additional 639,826 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,966,669,000 after purchasing an additional 65,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,367,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.56.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,797 shares of company stock worth $28,136,501 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.11. 71,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,322,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $241.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.29.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

