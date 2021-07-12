Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,972,698 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.15% of The Southern worth $2,731,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,983,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,474,482,000 after acquiring an additional 343,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,281,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,527,000 after acquiring an additional 323,175 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,511,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,447,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,618,000 after acquiring an additional 88,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Southern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,664,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,518,000 after purchasing an additional 51,687 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,721. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.52.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus raised their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

