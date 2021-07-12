Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,143,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,371 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 0.8% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 7.67% of ServiceNow worth $7,573,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,487.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,134.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $564.56. The stock had a trading volume of 37,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.47 billion, a PE ratio of 755.16, a PEG ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $390.84 and a one year high of $598.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $500.76.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.54.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,661. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

