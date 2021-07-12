Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 37,024 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,931,712 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 37,024 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for 0.6% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.13% of Ross Stores worth $5,747,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 25.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,766,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,931,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Ross Stores by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in Ross Stores by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,243,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,940 shares of company stock valued at $7,055,489. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ROST. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

ROST traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.39. 11,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

