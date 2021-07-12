Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $239.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,713. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $163.22 and a 52 week high of $239.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.