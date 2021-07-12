Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires 2,893 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 371,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,533,000 after acquiring an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 96,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.20. The stock had a trading volume of 261,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,675,592. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $475.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

