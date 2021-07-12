Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 6,550 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 42,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $128.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,223. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.40 and a 12-month high of $128.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

