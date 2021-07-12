Private Portfolio Partners LLC Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $299.32. 127,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,994,252. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.33 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.37.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.