Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth $1,311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 84,847 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 969,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after buying an additional 19,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $31.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is -32.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

