Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.69.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $100.58 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

