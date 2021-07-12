Profund Advisors LLC Has $576,000 Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 311,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 79,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 577,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 67,539 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 71,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 55,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 475,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 99,086 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.97. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.