Profund Advisors LLC Has $592,000 Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,716,000 after purchasing an additional 629,181 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth about $11,829,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,572,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 47,070 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth about $148,400,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RELX opened at $27.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

