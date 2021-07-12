Profund Advisors LLC Sells 425 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 849.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,622,000 after purchasing an additional 676,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,369,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 75.2% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 518,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after purchasing an additional 222,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $923,261,000 after purchasing an additional 101,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $140,146,000 after purchasing an additional 87,325 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LHC Group alerts:

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LHCG opened at $209.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.01 and a 1-year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.