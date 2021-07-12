Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $283.38 Million

Analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to post sales of $283.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $277.00 million and the highest is $287.80 million. Prosperity Bancshares reported sales of $284.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PB. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.63.

Shares of PB opened at $71.87 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,590 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.