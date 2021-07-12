Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.14 Million

Analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will post $60.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.00 million and the highest is $60.23 million. Prothena reported sales of $200,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29,970%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $118.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.16 million to $140.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $850,000.00, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $900,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRTA shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Prothena by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Prothena by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prothena by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $59.24 on Friday. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $67.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.45.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

