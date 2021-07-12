Prudential Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 16,831 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 104,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 65,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RMTI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.27. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.90.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 103.37% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Medical Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

