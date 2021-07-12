Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 920 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 15,812 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 62,950 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,426 shares of company stock worth $1,257,956 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $16.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 2.62. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $17.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

