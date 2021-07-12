Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 986 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regal Beloit by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,511,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,958,000 after acquiring an additional 147,283 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,879,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,799,000 after purchasing an additional 666,479 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,397,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,453,000 after purchasing an additional 144,795 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 9.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 763,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,921,000 after purchasing an additional 65,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 138.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 671,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,865,000 after purchasing an additional 390,126 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBC opened at $133.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.06. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12-month low of $85.72 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

