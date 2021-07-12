Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 618,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,333 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.