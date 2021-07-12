Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 501 Shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.45% of Knoll worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knoll by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,823,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,126,000 after purchasing an additional 191,686 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Knoll by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,023,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,403,000 after purchasing an additional 65,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knoll by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 85,103 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,002,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knoll by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 34,871 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 352,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $8,198,028.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,872,916 shares of company stock worth $43,968,438 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KNL stock opened at $25.50 on Monday. Knoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Knoll had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

