Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $92,803,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 51.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,785,000 after buying an additional 656,465 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,812,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,789,000 after buying an additional 533,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet stock opened at $74.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.19 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $85.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.57.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMAR. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $555,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,739.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $115,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,765 shares of company stock worth $22,872,116 in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

