Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PUBGY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, April 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Publicis Groupe presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.9412 per share. This represents a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Publicis Groupe’s payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.