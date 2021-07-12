Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 28,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 349,626 shares.The stock last traded at $39.88 and had previously closed at $40.99.

LUNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pulmonx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 17.07.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Florin purchased 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.12 per share, with a total value of $98,034.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,011.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,229,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,807,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,391 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,262 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 299.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 326,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after acquiring an additional 244,713 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,118,000. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

